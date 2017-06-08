New Mexico man sentenced for violatin...

New Mexico man sentenced for violating federal firearms laws

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says 25-year-old Isaac Joshua Salas of Roswell was sentenced this week during a hearing in Las Cruces. Salas was initially arrested in November 2015 on a criminal complaint charging him with possession of a firearm silencer not registered to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biggest ho in Artesia any age? 20 hr 88210anm 2
US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr... Jun 6 robertson 1
Kirk Sims (Jan '15) May 31 jamesd1967 9
Adult video (Sep '10) May 28 Heather 20
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May '17 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May '17 Marcianelsonhelton 28
What bra size and age??? (Aug '16) Apr '17 Hate pediphiles 3
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC