NASA nixes alien rumor
File photo - Crystal Graham, wearing an extra-terrestrial costume, waits in line for her turn in the UFO costume contest in Roswell, New Mexico. Last week a YouTube video purportedly posted by hacker collective Anonymous said that NASA was set to announce the discovery of intelligent alien life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Jun 20
|John
|21
|Biggest ho in Artesia any age?
|Jun 9
|88210anm
|2
|US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr...
|Jun 6
|robertson
|1
|Kirk Sims (Jan '15)
|May 31
|jamesd1967
|9
|Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again!
|May '17
|SSDD
|1
|Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Marcianelsonhelton
|28
|What bra size and age??? (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Hate pediphiles
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC