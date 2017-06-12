Frankie Rose Announces New Record Cag...

Frankie Rose Announces New Record Cage Tropical, Releases "Trouble"

Frankie Rose has announced Cage Tropical , her follow-up record to 2013's Herein Wild . She's also released a new song called "Trouble," which you can hear below via a visualizer video.

