Footage reveals what Deputy Sheriff said he saw at Roswell

'They were hauling a big creature': New footage reveals what Deputy Sheriff said he saw at Roswell, in UFO mystery that has baffled experts and conspiracy theorists for 70 years In the never-before released interview, Fogus said he saw aliens who 'looked like the ones we see on television' A deputy sheriff said he saw he saw a crashed flying saucer and aliens who 'looked like the ones we see on television' at Roswell, a newly-released interview reveals. Deputy Sheriff Charles Fogus rushed to the scene of a crashed aircraft in New Mexico in an incident that still baffles experts and conspiracy theorists after 70 years.

