Destination America to Present New Episodes of Ufos: Uncovering the Truth

On Saturday, July 8, Destination America will air three episodes of the series UFOS: UNCOVERING THE TRUTH to honor the 70th anniversary of news that rocked the world. On July 8, 1947, the Roswell Army Air Field announced that they discovered a U.F.O. in Roswell, N.M., only to retract the statement the following day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.