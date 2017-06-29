Destination America to Present New Episodes of Ufos: Uncovering the Truth
On Saturday, July 8, Destination America will air three episodes of the series UFOS: UNCOVERING THE TRUTH to honor the 70th anniversary of news that rocked the world. On July 8, 1947, the Roswell Army Air Field announced that they discovered a U.F.O. in Roswell, N.M., only to retract the statement the following day.
