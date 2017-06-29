Destination America to Present New Ep...

Destination America to Present New Episodes of Ufos: Uncovering the Truth

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Saturday, July 8, Destination America will air three episodes of the series UFOS: UNCOVERING THE TRUTH to honor the 70th anniversary of news that rocked the world. On July 8, 1947, the Roswell Army Air Field announced that they discovered a U.F.O. in Roswell, N.M., only to retract the statement the following day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) Jun 27 spydie 35
Adult video (Sep '10) Jun 20 John 21
Biggest ho in Artesia any age? Jun 9 88210anm 2
US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr... Jun 6 robertson 1
Kirk Sims (Jan '15) May '17 jamesd1967 9
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May '17 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May '17 Marcianelsonhelton 28
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,659 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC