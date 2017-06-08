Christina Custode receives Best Singer Songwriter Award at Roswell Film Festival
Christina Custode performed during the Roswell Film Festival to capacity crowds, and then won a Rossy Award for Best Singer Songwriter. The film festival had 98 film submissions and 115 music submissions from 12 countries.
