Britain's 'X-Files' finally released ...

Britain's 'X-Files' finally released Ministry of Defence

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A dossier of files kept secret by the UK government for almost 50 years has finally been released for the first time. The cache of 15 files, which have been published by the National Archives, contain details of UFO sightings seen all over the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult video (Sep '10) Jun 20 John 21
Biggest ho in Artesia any age? Jun 9 88210anm 2
US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr... Jun 6 robertson 1
Kirk Sims (Jan '15) May 31 jamesd1967 9
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May '17 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May '17 Marcianelsonhelton 28
What bra size and age??? (Aug '16) Apr '17 Hate pediphiles 3
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC