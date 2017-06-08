Bomb investigation in Roswell results in arrest David Harris, 52, was charged with possession of explosives, and booked into the Chaves County Detention Center without bail. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/08/bomb-investigation-roswell-results-arrest/381211001/ A Roswell man was arrested after police found a homemade bomb and bomb-making materials in his house Wednesday during the execution of an unrelated search warrant.

