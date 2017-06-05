Body found may be missing Roswell man
Police in Roswell say a body found outside the city may be that of a man reported missing last month. Police spokesman Todd Wildermuth says the body was found Thursday afternoon and it is believed to be that of 30-year-old Sergio Alexander Salas.
