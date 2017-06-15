Authorities arrest New Mexico man on fifth DWI
New Mexico State Police say an officer stopped 45-year-old Ram Molina of Roswell on June 10 and observed numerous signs of impairment. A subsequent test revealed a breath alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
