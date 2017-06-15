Authorities arrest New Mexico man on ...

Authorities arrest New Mexico man on fifth DWI

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

New Mexico State Police say an officer stopped 45-year-old Ram Molina of Roswell on June 10 and observed numerous signs of impairment. A subsequent test revealed a breath alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult video (Sep '10) Jun 20 John 21
Biggest ho in Artesia any age? Jun 9 88210anm 2
US Senators Seek Information on Detained Immigr... Jun 6 robertson 1
Kirk Sims (Jan '15) May 31 jamesd1967 9
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May '17 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May '17 Marcianelsonhelton 28
What bra size and age??? (Aug '16) Apr '17 Hate pediphiles 3
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,014,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC