50K expected for annual UFO festival
This summer marks the 70th anniversary of the infamous Roswell incident that has made the southeast New Mexico city a worldwide attraction. With the event less than 48 hours away, 50,000 people around the world are expected to invade downtown Roswell for this annual extraterrestrial extravaganza.
