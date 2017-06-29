50K expected for annual UFO festival

50K expected for annual UFO festival

This summer marks the 70th anniversary of the infamous Roswell incident that has made the southeast New Mexico city a worldwide attraction. With the event less than 48 hours away, 50,000 people around the world are expected to invade downtown Roswell for this annual extraterrestrial extravaganza.

