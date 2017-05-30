Was Marilyn Monroe killed over a UFO ...

Was Marilyn Monroe killed over a UFO leak ?

Thursday May 25

Entitled 'Unacknowledged' and directed by Michael Mazzola, the documentary, which covers a number of conspiracy theories, puts forward the notion that actress Marilyn Monroe, who died following a drug overdose, was actually murdered because she knew too much about the UFO phenomenon and had threatened to release classified documents to the public. The film, which features controversial UFO researcher Dr Steven Greer, suggests that the late actress had been looking in to the infamous 1947 UFO crash at Roswell, New Mexico.

