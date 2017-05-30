Was Marilyn Monroe killed over a UFO leak ?
Entitled 'Unacknowledged' and directed by Michael Mazzola, the documentary, which covers a number of conspiracy theories, puts forward the notion that actress Marilyn Monroe, who died following a drug overdose, was actually murdered because she knew too much about the UFO phenomenon and had threatened to release classified documents to the public. The film, which features controversial UFO researcher Dr Steven Greer, suggests that the late actress had been looking in to the infamous 1947 UFO crash at Roswell, New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unexplained Mysteries.
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kirk Sims (Jan '15)
|May 31
|jamesd1967
|9
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|May 28
|Heather
|20
|Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again!
|May '17
|SSDD
|1
|Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Marcianelsonhelton
|28
|What bra size and age??? (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Hate pediphiles
|3
|County hears concerns over RV parks
|Apr '17
|xray45
|1
|County combats housing discrimination
|Apr '17
|3idwa
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC