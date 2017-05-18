Shag Harbour UFO festival funding saved by alien donation
In the fall of 1967, the small fishing community of Shag Harbour, N.S., was thrust into the spotlight after rumours of a UFO crashing in nearby waters. A festival marking the 50-year anniversary of one of Canada's most well-documented UFO incidents is over the moon thanks to an anonymous - or perhaps alien - donation.
