Roswell police looking for suspect in...

Roswell police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Detectives in Roswell are searching for a gunman after 27-year-old Robert Stotts was shot and killed after a fight broke out outside a gas station. "I don't think we've processed it completely," said Sarah Lewis, Robert's aunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May 2 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May 1 Marcianelsonhelton 28
What bra size and age??? (Aug '16) Apr 25 Hate pediphiles 3
News County hears concerns over RV parks Apr 25 xray45 1
News County combats housing discrimination Apr '17 3idwa 3
News Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08) Apr '17 Ex-RDR 6
News Immigration courts: record number of cases, man... Mar '17 tomin cali 7
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC