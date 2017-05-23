Red shag carpet? Check. Velvet seats? Check. Now you can own Elvis Presley's 'lost'...
The King of Rock 'n' Roll, who died in 1977 at 42, zoomed around not on a tour bus but on a tour jet. A 1962 Lockheed Jetstar with the interior custom designed by Elvis himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again!
|May 2
|SSDD
|1
|Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09)
|May 1
|Marcianelsonhelton
|28
|What bra size and age??? (Aug '16)
|Apr 25
|Hate pediphiles
|3
|County hears concerns over RV parks
|Apr 25
|xray45
|1
|County combats housing discrimination
|Apr '17
|3idwa
|3
|Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08)
|Apr '17
|Ex-RDR
|6
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC