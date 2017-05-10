Racial slur appears on Roswell school...

Racial slur appears on Roswell school final exam

In a screenshot taken by a Roswell High School student, the photo shows what appears to be an end of course exam question. The question asks, "Why are n****** black?" KOB spoke to a Roswell High student who says she was at a loss for words when she first saw the question.

