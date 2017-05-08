Police investigate after man shot, killed in Roswell
Police are investigating a shooting outside a convenience store in southeastern New Mexico. It happened at the Allsups parking lot near south Main and east Hobson in Roswell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again!
|May 2
|SSDD
|1
|Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09)
|May 1
|Marcianelsonhelton
|28
|What bra size and age??? (Aug '16)
|Apr 25
|Hate pediphiles
|3
|County hears concerns over RV parks
|Apr 25
|xray45
|1
|County combats housing discrimination
|Apr 8
|3idwa
|3
|Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08)
|Apr '17
|Ex-RDR
|6
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC