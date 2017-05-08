Marka s Monday Evening Forecast
A powerful spring storm will continue to spread severe weather across eastern New Mexico through the night tonight and into the day on Tuesday. The area is most at risk for severe storms, large hail and even tornadoes will be from Roswell north to Union County.
