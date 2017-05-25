Jet owned by Elvis to be auctioned af...

Jet owned by Elvis to be auctioned after sitting 30 years

Monday May 22 Read more: India.com

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley and featured on the National Geographic Channel is set to be auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 30 years. The red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar, one of many owned by the King of rock 'n' roll, has no engines and needs a restoration of its cockpit.

