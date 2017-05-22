Elvis Presley's last privately-owned ...

Elvis Presley's last privately-owned jet to be auctioned off for up to $3.5million

Elvis Presley's last privately-owned jet will be auctioned on May 27, after sitting for more than 30 years on the tarmac in Roswell, New Mexico. The 1962 red Lockheed JetStarOne, which has been referred to as the "lost" jet, is expected to fetch between $2million and $3.5million, according to liveauctioneers.com , which is the site handling the bidding.

