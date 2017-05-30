Elvis and red velvet boost value of jet up for auction
This undated photo provided by GWS Auctions, Inc. shows the interior of a private jet once owned by Elvis Presley on a runway in New Mexico. GWS Auctions Inc. out of California is holding an auction for the plane on May 27, 2017 at an event featuring A-list celebrity memorabilia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kirk Sims (Jan '15)
|Wed
|jamesd1967
|9
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|May 28
|Heather
|20
|Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again!
|May 2
|SSDD
|1
|Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09)
|May 1
|Marcianelsonhelton
|28
|What bra size and age??? (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Hate pediphiles
|3
|County hears concerns over RV parks
|Apr '17
|xray45
|1
|County combats housing discrimination
|Apr '17
|3idwa
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC