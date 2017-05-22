Britain's UFO mystery may be solved w...

Britain's UFO mystery may be solved with sightings dossier

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A dossier of files kept secret by the UK government for almost 50 years could be released after June's general election . The documents will be published by the National Archives and are believed to contain details of sightings of UFOs over almost five decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wow. Topix Troll or Gremlin strikes again! May 2 SSDD 1
News Roswell man arrested in double murder (3:41 p.m.) (Jun '09) May 1 Marcianelsonhelton 28
What bra size and age??? (Aug '16) Apr 25 Hate pediphiles 3
News County hears concerns over RV parks Apr 25 xray45 1
News County combats housing discrimination Apr '17 3idwa 3
News Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08) Apr '17 Ex-RDR 6
News Immigration courts: record number of cases, man... Mar '17 tomin cali 7
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Chaves County was issued at May 22 at 1:00PM MDT

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC