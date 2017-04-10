Website names NMMI most beautiful military campus
It's no secret New Mexico is the land of enchantment, and with that comes some pretty enchanting campuses. Now the website Military Schooler has ranked the New Mexico Military Institute as the most beautiful military campus in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County combats housing discrimination
|Apr 8
|3idwa
|3
|Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08)
|Apr 2
|Ex-RDR
|6
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|Mar 17
|tomin cali
|7
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Your a Bitch (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|DislikeDishonesty
|14
|15 arrested during investigation of police reve...
|Feb '17
|luch 22
|1
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb '17
|alberto
|8
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC