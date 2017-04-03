Roswell police investigate early morning stabbing
Police say they responded to call received at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday to the area of North Garden Avenue and East Third Street where the victim, a 34-year-old man, was found lying in the street. According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital, where medical personnel prepared him to be flown to another hospital for further treatment as soon as possible.
