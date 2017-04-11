Roswell man indicted in brutal ax murder
Magill indicted in Moorhouse murder A Lincoln County grand jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill Monday on an open count of murder Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://r-news.co/2omAGpV A Lincoln County grand jury indicted Andrew Poteet Magill Monday on an open count of murder in connection to the death of Mary Ann Moorhouse April 1. The indictment was announced by 12th Judicial District Attorney John P. Sugg. Magill is alleged to have killed Moorhouse by nearly decapitating her at the Coe Ranch in Glencoe.
