PETA criticizes Roswell zoo over animals' living conditions, health

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, slammed the Spring River Zoo in Roswell with a video criticizing the living conditions and health of the animals. "Spring River Park and Zoo confines these bears and mountain lions in archaic concrete pits, and they're just straight out of the dark ages," said Debbie Metzler, a captive wildlife specialist.

