N.M. delegation calls for $69M from BLM
N.M. delegation calls for $69M from BLM BLM spokeswoman Donna Hummel said until those protests have been formally closed, the money will not be distributed. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2oOGQyG Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are requesting the Bureau of Land Management pay nearly $70 million in revenue to the state from a September oil and gas lease sale as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County combats housing discrimination
|Apr 8
|3idwa
|3
|Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08)
|Apr 2
|Ex-RDR
|6
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|7
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|You need help
|32
|Your a Bitch (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|DislikeDishonesty
|14
|15 arrested during investigation of police reve...
|Feb '17
|luch 22
|1
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb '17
|alberto
|8
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC