Mystery rock found at Roswell 'UFO' s...

Mystery rock found at Roswell 'UFO' site continues to sparks wild conspiracy theories

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Alien hunters believe the rock contains special powers - and could be some kind of key to open up a portal in space A bizarre object known as the Roswell Rock continues to spark wild conspiracy theories - 13 years after it was found. And now the discussion has resurfaced after Tyler Glockner, founder of alien hunting website Secure Team 10, made a video to discuss its origin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What bra size and age??? (Aug '16) Apr 25 Hate pediphiles 3
News County hears concerns over RV parks Apr 25 xray45 1
News County combats housing discrimination Apr 8 3idwa 3
News Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08) Apr 2 Ex-RDR 6
News Immigration courts: record number of cases, man... Mar '17 tomin cali 7
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar '17 You need help 32
Your a Bitch (Feb '11) Feb '17 DislikeDishonesty 14
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Chaves County was issued at May 01 at 12:21PM MDT

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC