Conspiracy video explores alien origins of Roswell Rock
The mystery rock was found in the New Mexico desert close to the infamous site of an alleged UFO crash continues to spark debate. Conspiracy theorists believe it is of alien origins and may have been part of the 'flying saucer' reported in the area back in 1947.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County combats housing discrimination
|Sat
|3idwa
|3
|Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08)
|Apr 2
|Ex-RDR
|6
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|Mar 17
|tomin cali
|7
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Your a Bitch (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|DislikeDishonesty
|14
|15 arrested during investigation of police reve...
|Feb '17
|luch 22
|1
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb '17
|alberto
|8
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC