UFO fest offers locals chance to explore the unknown
McAllen High School librarian Noe Torres was drawn to stories of the unexplained from a young age. In elementary school, his mother shared an experience from one particular night in the 1940s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08)
|Apr 2
|Ex-RDR
|6
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|Mar 17
|tomin cali
|7
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Your a Bitch (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|DislikeDishonesty
|14
|15 arrested during investigation of police reve...
|Feb '17
|luch 22
|1
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb '17
|alberto
|8
|Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job
|Feb '17
|City employee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC