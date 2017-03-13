Suspect in Roswell murder from 1995 f...

Suspect in Roswell murder from 1995 found in El Paso

An accused killer who sheriff's deputies have been seeking for 22 years wasn't too far away. Rafael Rodriguez, 39, is wanted for a 1995 murder in Roswell.

Roswell, NM

