Solitary confinement suits cost New Mexico counties millions
New Mexico lawmakers are weighing whether the state will join a small but growing list of states that have placed limits on solitary confinement. A bill proposes banning solitary confinement for pregnant women, juveniles and inmates with severe mental illness who are held in jails and prisons.
