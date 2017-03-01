Solitary confinement suits cost New M...

Solitary confinement suits cost New Mexico counties millions

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

New Mexico lawmakers are weighing whether the state will join a small but growing list of states that have placed limits on solitary confinement. A bill proposes banning solitary confinement for pregnant women, juveniles and inmates with severe mental illness who are held in jails and prisons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration courts: record number of cases, man... Sun Righty01 5
Your a Bitch (Feb '11) Feb 26 DislikeDishonesty 14
News 15 arrested during investigation of police reve... Feb 24 luch 22 1
News Several officers targeted in revenge plot Feb 10 alberto 8
News Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job Feb 3 City employee 5
MugShots (Sep '14) Jan '17 Jim 5
News DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo... Jan '17 NOM s Waffle House 11
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Chaves County was issued at March 06 at 2:33AM MST

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC