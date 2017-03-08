Smoke from Texas fires seen in eastern New Mexico
Residents in southeast New Mexico woke up to a lot of smoke in the area Tuesday morning. This picture shows you just how heavy the smoke was along US 285 heading north of Artesia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|Mar 5
|Righty01
|5
|Your a Bitch (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|DislikeDishonesty
|14
|15 arrested during investigation of police reve...
|Feb 24
|luch 22
|1
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb 10
|alberto
|8
|Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job
|Feb '17
|City employee
|5
|MugShots (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Jim
|5
|DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo...
|Jan '17
|NOM s Waffle House
|11
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC