Roswell teacher accused of embezzling...

Roswell teacher accused of embezzling pleads no contest to charges

Thursday Mar 9

Michelle Fuentes is accused of stealing more than $326,000 from Jim farms in Dexter, where she used to work as a bookkeeper. A criminal complaint reveals that Fuentes allegedly used the money to pay personal bills.

