Roswell police issue arrest warrant in 2005 double murder
Police in Roswell have issued an arrest warrant for an imprisoned man suspected of killing two brothers nearly 12 years ago. They say 33-year-old Gabriel Thyberg is believed to have fatally shot 50-year-old Reynaldo Jimenez and 54-year-old Robert Jimenez in the kitchen of their east Roswell home in May 2005.
