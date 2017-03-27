Roswell police issue arrest warrant i...

Roswell police issue arrest warrant in 2005 double murder

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Police in Roswell have issued an arrest warrant for an imprisoned man suspected of killing two brothers nearly 12 years ago. They said 33-year-old Gabriel Thyberg is believed to have fatally shot 50-year-old Reynaldo Jimenez and 54-year-old Robert Jimenez in the kitchen of their east Roswell home in May 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08) Mar 20 Concerned family ... 5
News Immigration courts: record number of cases, man... Mar 17 tomin cali 7
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
Your a Bitch (Feb '11) Feb '17 DislikeDishonesty 14
News 15 arrested during investigation of police reve... Feb '17 luch 22 1
News Several officers targeted in revenge plot Feb '17 alberto 8
News Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job Feb '17 City employee 5
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC