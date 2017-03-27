Roswell murder suspect extradited from Mexico
The Roswell man suspected of murdering his wife and four daughters last June has been extradited from Mexico, the U.S. Marshals Service and the New Mexico attorney general announced Wednesday. Police had issued a warrant for 34-year-old Juan David Villegas after they found Villegas's wife and daughters dead in their Roswell home on June 11, 2016 .
