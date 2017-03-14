Roswell firefighters vote to unionize

Roswell firefighters vote to unionize

Tuesday Mar 14

Roswell firefighters vote to unionize ROSWELL, N.M. - Roswell firefighters have voted overwhelmingly to unionize. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://lcsun.co/2mHe5DA The Roswell Daily Record reports that the firefighters voted 57-2 in favor of forming the Roswell Professional Fire Fighters Association on Monday.

