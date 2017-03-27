Police: Bogus money being circulated in AZ, NM
ROSWELL, NM - Authorities in Arizona and New Mexico are warning the public about counterfeit money that is being passed around. Roswell police say multiple local businesses have been victimized the past few days when fake bills in denominations ranging from 10s to 100s were used to purchase items.
