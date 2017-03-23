NMSP officer resigns after alleged DWI crash
A man hired to protect and serve the community is out of a job after being arrested for aggravated DWI. New Mexico State Police officer Paul Flores crashed his SUV last Friday during St. Patrick's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Publisher of Roswell paper arrested (May '08)
|Mar 20
|Concerned family ...
|5
|Immigration courts: record number of cases, man...
|Mar 17
|tomin cali
|7
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Your a Bitch (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|DislikeDishonesty
|14
|15 arrested during investigation of police reve...
|Feb 24
|luch 22
|1
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb '17
|alberto
|8
|Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job
|Feb '17
|City employee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC