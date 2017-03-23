NMSP officer resigns after alleged DW...

NMSP officer resigns after alleged DWI crash

A man hired to protect and serve the community is out of a job after being arrested for aggravated DWI. New Mexico State Police officer Paul Flores crashed his SUV last Friday during St. Patrick's Day.

