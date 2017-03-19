Murder investigation underway after m...

Murder investigation underway after man found dead in Roswell

Sunday Mar 19

Police say 62-year-old Dickie Tajeda was found dead outside of his home in the 400 block of East Van Buren Street by a family member around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

