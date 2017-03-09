Man arrested in Artesia murder investigation Michael Jimenez of Artesia was arrested Wednesday on a single open murder charge related to Sunday's investigation. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2mrnKzH A suspect exits a home during a police stand off Wednesday in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Artesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.