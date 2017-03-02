Bill to extend Daylight Saving Time passes New Mexicoa s Senate
A bill to keep New Mexico on Daylight Saving Time has passed the Senate floor, meaning the state is one step closer to never changing the clocks again. The idea comes from Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell, who says he thinks changing the time twice a year is disruptive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
