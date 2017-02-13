Southeast New Mexico hit with winter ...

Southeast New Mexico hit with winter blast

Just days ago, parts of southeast New Mexico were pushing 90 degrees. The mercury had plummeted 50 degrees on Monday, and snow and ice have replaced the warm temperatures.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chaves County was issued at February 13 at 4:32PM MST

