Senator sponsors bill indicating silk, soy, almond milk aren't dairy products

25 min ago

The dairy industry is a billion dollar windfall for New Mexico, but cartons of silk, soy or almond milk aren't real milk. A senator from Roswell is looking to change that.

Comments made yesterday: 33,772

