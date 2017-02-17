Roswell superintendent resigns, still...

Roswell superintendent resigns, still being paid

30 min ago

The meeting was in response to Tom Burris, who has been Superintendent of the Roswell School District since 2012 after announced his resignation with more than one year left on his almost $150,000 a year contract. Burris wasn't at the meeting as current school board members announced Burris' resignation for him.

