Roswell police: Officer-involved shooting suspect had record in California

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Officers started talking to 30-year-old Shayne Romero after they saw him returning to a stolen car at a Motel 6. Romero then took off and started shooting at them. An officer shot back, hitting Romero twice.

Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

