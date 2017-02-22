Roswell police: Officer-involved shooting suspect had record in California
Officers started talking to 30-year-old Shayne Romero after they saw him returning to a stolen car at a Motel 6. Romero then took off and started shooting at them. An officer shot back, hitting Romero twice.
