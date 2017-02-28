Roswell-Phoenix flights reach first-y...

Roswell-Phoenix flights reach first-year milestone

Tuesday Feb 28

Roswell officials are calling the direct American Airlines flights from the city to Phoenix a "big success" since the service launched a year ago. Roswell-Phoenix flights reach first-year milestone ROSWELL, N.M. - Roswell officials are calling the direct American Airlines flights from the city to Phoenix a "big success" since the service launched a year ago.

