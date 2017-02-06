Long-layover workout? Airport gyms court frequent fliers
Work out while waiting for your flight? That's an option now at Baltimore-Washington International Airport , where the only gym at a U.S. airport past security opened this week with plans to open 20 more at airports by 2020. Long-layover workout? Airport gyms court frequent fliers Work out while waiting for your flight? That's an option now at Baltimore-Washington International Airport , where the only gym at a U.S. airport past security opened this week with plans to open 20 more at airports by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb 10
|alberto
|8
|Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job
|Feb 3
|City employee
|5
|MugShots (Sep '14)
|Jan 26
|Jim
|5
|DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo...
|Jan 21
|NOM s Waffle House
|11
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Girl at adult video store (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|coupled couris
|9
|What bra size and age??? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Alex
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC