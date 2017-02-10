Controversial landfill project in NM renews permit
Controversial landfill project in NM renews permit ROSWELL - A waste management company has filed to renew a permit for a potential hazardous waste facility near Roswell. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kY6lP9 Gandy Marley Inc.'s proposed hazardous waste landfill near Roswell has generated opposition from environmental groups and others for more than a decade.
